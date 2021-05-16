Springfield Police Department to increase enforcement of noisy vehicle ordinance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More officers will now patrol the streets in Springfield looking for loud vehicles.

The Springfield Police Department is increasing proactive enforcement of the city’s noisy vehicle ordinance. This decision comes after the department received several recent complaints from people and businesses within the community.

Ester Bultas lives in the Phelps Grove neighborhood in Springfield. She says many of her neighbors have been complaining about this firsthand.

”It seems like there ought to be other ways to get attention rather than revving your engine,” Bultas says.

Bultas says she hears a lot of people complain about cars and motorcycles revving their engines, keeping them up at night and even rattling some of their homes.

“They pay for their property,” Bultas says. “They pay taxes. It’s their home and they like to be able to enjoy it.”

The Springfield Police Department says there’s often a connection between noisy vehicles and careless driving. The goal of this enforcement effort is to lower the loud noise and the number of injuries and fatal accidents.

Jason White also lives in the Phelps Grove neighborhood and says he feels this ordinance will lead to safer driving.

“There are times at night where you do hear motorcycles and loud cars chasing each other down Kimbrough to Grand, up National and back across Sunshine,” White says.

Bultas says she thinks the loud noise from the Jefferson and Grand intersection has been stopping people from moving onto her street in the neighborhood.

“Houses in our neighborhood lately have been selling within days of listing and that one was listed for several months,” Bultas says. “I don’t know if its sold now or not.”

Bultas hopes Springfield police focus more on the downtown area. She says the loud noise impacts her experience when she spends time downtown.

“An engine comes through revving and we have to stop. It happens very often when we’re downtown,” Bultas says.

Although she’s thankful SPD will be enforcing this, Bultas thinks there are other things that should be higher on their priority list.

“Maybe some of us who are inconsiderate could stop being inconsiderate. Then the police could move onto more serious issues,” Bultas says.

In a news release the Springfield Police Department wrote:

“Members of the Springfield Police Department will immediately increase proactive enforcement of excessively loud vehicles by utilizing Springfield municipal ordinance 106-15, which specifically addresses noisy vehicles. The goal of this proactive enforcement is to lower the incidents of drivers creating excessive and unnecessary noise from engines and exhaust systems, lower the number of injury and fatality accidents, and improve the quality of life in Springfield. The Springfield Police Department wants to remind all drivers to be vigilant and respectful to others on highways, roads, and in our neighborhoods.”

