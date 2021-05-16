TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews finish repairs after water main break at National Ave. and Bennett St., detours planned

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield City Utilities and Public Works were called to an eight-inch water main break at the intersection of National Avenue and Bennett Street at 2:30 a.m.

Crews finished repairs on the water main just after noon Sunday. They believe the water main broke due to old pipes.

Water has been restored to nearly 15-20 impacted by the incident. However, some traffic impacts ares still expected for a few days.

“Because of this break and necessary repairs, the intersection of National and Bennett will be closed . Detours and barricade are now in place until further pavement repairs are completed. This is expected to be completed in the next day or two and will impact travel until completed,” says Joel Alexander from Springfield City Utilities.

Detours include the following:

Southbound traffic for National should detour to Grand and Kimbrough, then travel south on Kimbrough.

Northbound traffic will detour at Portland and travel to Fremont.

Drivers are also encouraged to use alternative routes away from these detours and the intersection of National Avenue and Bennett Street when possible.

