Two wanted in Stockton State Park marina thefts, stole more than $2,000 worth of items

DADEVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Park Rangers and the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two people accused in a series of overnight thefts at Stockton State Park.

Investigators say two people entered the Stockton State Park marina while it was closed, stealing items from several boats, slips and storage lockers. It happened around 5 a.m. on May 11.

Stolen items included fishing gear, lures, tackle boxes and other personal items. Thieves took off with more than $2,000 in stolen items. Investigators believe there may be more thefts reported as slip owners and renters arrive and find their property missing in the coming days.

Two suspects were caught on camera during the morning of the crimes. Missouri State Park Rangers are asking for the public’s help with identifying the individuals in the photos.

If you have any information, contact the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office at 417-276-5133 or Stockton State Park at 417-276-4259.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.