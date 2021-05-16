Wonders of Wildlife in the running for ‘America’s Best Aquarium’ honors once again

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium is once again in the running for the title of “America’s Best Aquarium” as part of a national poll conducted by USA TODAY.

Wonders of Wildlife has been nominated for the award multiple times since opening in Sept. 2017. Voters have tabbed the site as “America’s Best Aquarium” twice over the last three years, 2018 and 2020.

Since 2017, Wonders of Wildlife has welcomed more than three million guests. The site includes more than 35,000 live fish, mammals, reptiles, amphibians and birds, representing more than 800 species. The aquarium also offers several interactive exhibits.

“We are humbled and honored that Wonders of Wildlife has the chance to be named America’s Best Aquarium and bring enormous pride to our hometown of Springfield, Missouri and a source of inspiration to conservationists everywhere,” said Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris after last year’s nomination. “Wonders of Wildlife represents the collective efforts of countless individuals and organizations who share a strong passion for conservation. Together we hope that this will be a win for everyone who loves the great outdoors.”

Wonders of Wildlife is located in Morris’ hometown of Springfield, Missouri, next to Bass Pro Shops’ flagship headquarters store.

Fans can vote once per day through May 24. CLICK HERE to cast a vote in the USA TODAY reader’s poll.

