Authorities investigate shooting, possible robbery at Springfield apartment complex

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities are investigating a shooting Sunday night at the Greystone Apartments complex in south Springfield.

Officers responded to the complex at East Walnut Street around 8:15 after a shots fired call. Investigators say there was possible robbery reported prior to the shooting.

Police say a man was grazed by a shot, but did not suffer life-threatening injuries. A lieutenant with Springfield Police Department says the man is uncooperative in the investigation and not giving much information. He also declined medical attention

There is no suspect information available at this time. We will update if more information becomes available.

