Advertisement

Authorities investigate shooting, possible robbery at Springfield apartment complex

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.(Raycom File)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities are investigating a shooting Sunday night at the Greystone Apartments complex in south Springfield.

Officers responded to the complex at East Walnut Street around 8:15 after a shots fired call. Investigators say there was possible robbery reported prior to the shooting.

Police say a man was grazed by a shot, but did not suffer life-threatening injuries. A lieutenant with Springfield Police Department says the man is uncooperative in the investigation and not giving much information. He also declined medical attention

There is no suspect information available at this time. We will update if more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joint police effort in Columbia, Mo. rescues 9 victims, including 2 children from human trafficking operation
More rain overnight into Monday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Showers and storms become widespread overnight
The Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr Pepper Bottling Company has opened a new warehouse and distribution...
Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr. Pepper Bottling Company celebrates grand opening of new Springfield facility
Missouri State Park Rangers and the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two people...
Two wanted in Stockton State Park marina thefts, stole more than $2,000 worth of items
Camden County prosecutor announces charges in cold case from 1984.
COLD CASE ARREST: Camden County prosecutor announces charges in beating death of woman in 1984

Latest News

San Diego Padres' Ivan Castillo (61) hits an RBI single during the fourth inning of a baseball...
Cardinals swept in San Diego; Royals split four-game series in Chicago
Black Oak Moutain Ampitheatre in Lampe, Mo. makes a comeback after an eight year shutdown
Missouri Department of Conservation encourages hikers to be ‘bear aware’
Black Oak Ampitheatre in Lampe, Mo. makes a comeback after an eight year shutdown
Black Oak Mountain Amphitheater in Lampe, Mo. making a comeback after eight-year shutdown