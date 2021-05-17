Advertisement

Black Oak Mountain Amphitheater in Lampe, Mo. making a comeback after eight-year shutdown

By Madison Horner
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAMPE, Mo. (KY3) - Eight years after being shut down, the Black Oak Mountain Amphitheater in Lampe, Mo is opening its doors for concerts once again.

Black Oak Mountain Amphitheater General Manager, Phil Potter said organizers are excited to bring back the concert tradition to the small community.

The first show will be held on Friday, May 28 with a tribute to arena rock.

“We have a band called Hairball from Minneapolis coming in,” Potter said.

Potter says the amphitheater has undergone many upgrades since people last attended.

“The whole stage area, the backstage area, the VIP area has been redone. Everything’s been painted, and concessions stands have been modernized,” Phil Potter said.

Potter said this first show will be a soft opening, allowing them a chance to workout any kinks before larger artists make their way to the main stage this summer.

”We’ve got July 1 with Chris Young, July 30 with Trace Adkins, September 10 with Dustin Lynch and then Nelly on September 17,” Porter said.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they will have safety measures in place as well.

”We’ll have hand-sanitizing stations, and we are going to keep an eye on crowds. We aren’t going to let big crowds gather for long periods of time,” Porter said.

Lampe resident Daniel Robb said he loves concerts and thinks the reopening of the ampitheatre will be very impactful for this small community.

”It’ll bring people in and younger crowds and stuff like that. Lately it’s been so hard this year. 2020 has been awful, so I think honestly this is definitely going to be a good thing for 2021,” Daniel Robb said.

In an attempt to combat some of the parking issues in years past, parking will be free of charge at all shows.

