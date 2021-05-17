Cardinals swept in San Diego; Royals split four-game series in Chicago

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Rookie Ivan Castillo had a pinch RBI single for his first big league hit to cap a go-ahead, four-run rally in the fourth inning and the San Diego Padres, bolstered by minor leaguers during a COVID-19 outbreak, beat the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.

It was the first meeting between the teams since the Padres took two of three from the Cardinals to win a wild-card playoff series last season.

The Padres continue to play well despite having five players on the COVID-19-related injured list, including star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. The Padres are 5-1 since Tuesday, when Tatis tested positive before a game at Colorado and right fielder Wil Myers and first baseman Eric Hosmer were pulled from the game. A positive test was returned for Myers while Hosmer was put in the contact tracing protocol. Also Tuesday, infielder/outfielder Jurickson Profar and utilityman Jorge Mateo were sidelined because of contact tracing.

The Padres had to bring up several minor leaguers, and three of them had a hand in the rally in the fourth, when the Padres scored four runs with the benefit of just two hits. Three of the runs were unearned because of a throwing error on eight-time NL Gold Glove Award winner Nolan Arenado on Manny Machado’s grounder, leading to a rough inning for left-hander Kwang Hyun Kim.

After Arenado airmailed the throw to first, Machado was forced on Jake Cronenworth’s grounder. The next four Padres batters reached and the bases were loaded three times. Kim issued consecutive bases-loaded walks to Tucupita Marcano, who was recalled from Triple-A on Tuesday, and rookie Kim Ha-seong to tie the game at 2.

Genesis Cabrera relieved Kim and Patrick Kivlehan, brought up from Triple-A on Wednesday, gave the Padres the lead with a sacrifice fly. Castillo, pinch-hitting for rookie starter Ryan Weathers, singled to right for a 4-2 lead.

Castillo was promoted from Triple-A on Friday and made his big league debut that night.

Kim (1-1) allowed four runs, one earned, and two hits in 3 1/3 innings, with three strikeouts and three walks.

Weathers allowed two runs on four hits in four innings, including Arenado’s two-run homer in the first, his ninth. Dinelson Lamet (1-0), who finished fourth in the NL Cy Young Award balloting in 2020, piggybacked on Weathers’ start and went two innings, allowing one run and two hits while striking out two and walking two.

Mark Melancon pitched the ninth for his big league-leading 14th save in as many chances.

Weathers also got his first big league hit, a single up the middle with two outs in the third.

Lamet is being brought back slowly from an elbow issue that forced him out of his final regular-season start of 2020 and sidelined him during the playoffs. He has made three starts this year, going two innings each time, and had a stint on the IL with right forearm inflammation.

NICE D

Marcano backed Lamet by starting a slick 4-6-3 double play in the sixth. Paul Goldschmidt scored on the play. Padres Gold Glove center fielder Trent Grisham made a diving catch of Harrison Bader’s sinking liner to end the first with runners on second and third.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: LF Tyler O’Neill, who misjudged Trent Grisham’s RBI double in the sixth, later left the game with what the team said was left hand/finger discomfort. ... 2B Max Moroff needed treatment after being knocked down in a collision with RF Dylan Carlson going after a lazy fly ball hit by Austin Nola in the seventh. Carlson made the catch. Moroff stayed in the game.

Padres: Manager Jayce Tingler said RHP Keone Kela will fly to Texas on Monday to get a second opinion on his right elbow. He’s been on the injured list since May 8.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP John Gant (2-3, 1.83 ERA) is scheduled to start Tuesday night in the opener of a two-game home series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, who will counter with RHP JT Brubaker (3-2, 2.58).

Padres: Haven’t named a starter for Monday night’s opener of a home series against the Colorado Rockies, who are scheduled to start RHP Jon Gray (4-3, 2.93).

CHICAGO (AP) - Wade Davis bounced a wild pitch that allowed José Abreu to dash home with the game-ending run, and the Chicago White Sox rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Kansas City 4-3 on Sunday on a call that left the Royals fuming.

Kansas City led 3-2 when Tim Anderson doubled off Davis (0-2) leading off the ninth.

Adam Eaton sacrificed and, with the infield in, Yoán Moncada lined a run-scoring single to center. Abreu was hit just above the left elbow by an 82 mph knuckle-curve.

Yermín Mercedes singled sharply to right and Whit Merrifield, a second baseman making his second appearance in right field this season, made a throw on the fly to catcher Cam Gallagher. Moncada, sliding headfirst, was tagged out near the left shoulder.

Abreu, injured Friday in a collision with Hunter Dozier, dashed home when Davis bounced a knuckle-curve off Gallagher, and Davis’ 21st pitch of the inning ricocheted about 15 feet up the first-base the line.

Gallagher retrieved the ball and made a leaping tag attempt. Abreu missed the plate with his left leg but got his left arm on the the plate just ahead of Gallagher’s mitt.

Second-year big league umpire Edwin Moscoso signaled safe, and the call was upheld after a video review.

“We were talking about all his attributes,” Chicago manager Tony La Russa said of Abreu. “Now you have to add outstanding instinctive baserunning. It’s a great play.”

Royals manager Mike Matheny, though, strongly disagreed with the game-ending call.

“If we’re going to use video replay, there needs to be some accountability,” he said. “I just walked in here and had two different camera angles with this guy out — tagged before he ever even touched the plate. Very obvious. I don’t know what they’re doing, backing each other up. Whatever it is, it’s wrong.”

Matt Foster (2-1) struck out two in a perfect ninth. completing a six-hitter that gave Chicago a four-game split. The Royals had lost their previous four series, going 1-12 in that span.

Adam Eaton homered for AL Central-leading Chicago, which has not lost consecutive games since April 15-17.

Salvador Pérez, who left Saturday’s game in the eighth with left groin tightness, went 1 for 2 with a walk as the Royals’ designated hitter.

Pérez hit a sacrifice fly in the first off Dylan Cease, who allowed an unearned run and three hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Chicago went ahead in the fifth when Eaton hit a two-run homer off Brady Singer, who gave up two runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Kansas City took a 3-2 lead in the seventh when Aaron Bummer relieved Codi Heuer with two on, Merrifield hit a tying single and Carlos Santana followed with a sacrifice fly, a drive Eaton leaped to grab at the fence in right.

“Any way we can get a win is a win,” Eaton said. “Winning at all costs, whatever it takes.”

ABREU BANGED UP

Abreu received treatment after the game and before the team departed for Minnesota. He did not speak with reporters.

“I know one thing, he was rubbing his knee,” La Russa said. “He’s sore. So he hit pretty hard. You can bet your fortune he’s playing tomorrow in Minnesota.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: INF Adalberto Mondesi (strained right oblique) was 2 for 3 as a DH on Saturday in his injury rehabilitation assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Mondesi was hurt in the final spring training game. ... RHP Kyle Zimmer (strained left trapezius) retired five of six batters, throwing 24 pitches, in his second rehab outing with Triple-A Omaha on Saturday.

White Sox: OF Adam Engel (right hamstring strain) is close to heading out on a rehab assignment, according to La Russa. “I’ve been watching a lot of his workouts and he certainly is looking more like himself,” La Russa said. “As far as getting back to 100%, he’s getting very close.”

UP NEXT

Royals: They haven’t announced a starter yet for the opener of a two-game home series against Milwaukee Tuesday night. RHP Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 1.64) pitches for the Brewers.

White Sox: LHP Dallas Keuchel (2-1, 4.53 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game series at Minnesota on Monday night. LHP J.A. Happ (2-1, 4.26) goes for the Twins.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.