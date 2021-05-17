City of Springfield hopes new median will prevent traffic crashes at busy intersection

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - City crews will begin urgent work to improve a dangerous Springfield intersection.

In the past 30 months, 22 crashes have happened at National and Kingsley. And 21 of them were related to left turns.

“Traffic is bad. There’s a lot of accidents, a lot of people not knowing which way to go, a lot of lines backed up because they don’t know which way to turn so they block traffic. It’s just been a nightmare.” said Rapid Robert’s manager Sandra Jones.

A nightmare the city hopes will end with the installation of a median in the middle of national.

“What we’re going to do is put in a 3/4 barrier access, it’s not a full barrier access,” said City Public Works Traffic Engineer Brett Foster.

Here is what it will look like below.

City officials hope the median will reduce the number of traffic accidents. (KY3)

Traffic will turn left from National onto Kingsley, but drivers on Kingsley Street won’t be able to turn left onto National Avenue. The median will also prevent drivers from crossing National Avenue completely.

“It’s very important because we have 24,000 cars drive through that intersection a day according to our last traffic count. It’s also known to be a very problematic area. In fact, some of our traffic studies and counts noted that people avoid that intersection just because of how dangerous it is.” said Foster.

The project is estimated to cost close to $10,000 paid for by the Capital Improvement Sales Tax Traffic Calming Program.

“The overall goal is to reduce traffic in that intersection reduce congestion and make it a safer place for everyone who uses that intersection to travel through Springfield.” said Foster.

“I love the fact that they are putting it in because it’s going to stop the people from blocking the traffic, they are still going to be able to get into our business so, I’m not worried about that at all. It just seems like it’s going to make the flow of traffic better so I’m all for it. I love it.” said Jones.

Construction will occur overnight and begin Sunday, May 23, and is expected to last just a couple of days.

