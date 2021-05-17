Downtown restaurants plan for future of outdoor dining; Springfield City Council to vote on repealing COVID-19 ordinance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield City Council will vote Monday night on whether or not to repeal the COVID-19 ordinance, which would put an end to masking requirements later this month.

When COVID-19 capacity restrictions were put in place last year, many restaurants downtown turned to outdoor dining options. Some downtown businesses, like Mudhouse, plan to not only keep their patio dining, but expand it.

Mudhouse manager Jonathan Stratman says this allows even more customers to come to the coffee shop.

“The idea a couple of years ago about outdoor seating would’ve like blown our minds,” Stratman says. “When we got to make up for some of the lost seating from all of the precautions with COVID-19 for spacing our tables out, being able to extend outside was a blessing.”

Stratman says customers have been loving the ability to sit outside and he hopes it’s something they can continue into the summer with warmer weather.

“People are bringing their dogs, and it just feels more like a community kind of a thing,” Stratman says.

Executive Director of the Downtown Springfield Association, Rusty Worley, says other businesses are getting rid of outdoor seating now that all guidelines may be gone by the end of the month.

“The need for outdoor space just isn’t as great, and they’ll settle back into their circumstances before,” Worley says. “It will add a little bit of parking back to downtown, but I think there’s a balance to strike there and the vibrancy you get from these outdoor spaces just is a big benefit.”

Worley says the city relaxed some of the requirements for restaurants to get a sidewalk café permit during the capacity restrictions.

“Some of the insurance requirements... made it no cost and really encouraged staff to make it as easy as possible to make that happen,” Worley says.

Worley says restaurants will have to re-apply for permits and meet all the requirements.

Stratman says Mudhouse will do whatever it takes.

“If there is a possibility of the city offering a permanent solution or a permanent permit, we would totally take advantage of that and jump on that in a heartbeat,” Stratman says.

Stratman says they’ve even started adapting their business model to fit with the outdoor seating.

“We’ve even been working on reworking our POS to allow for people to be able to order outside on their phones. They wouldn’t even have to come inside. We would just be able to bring it out to them.”

