Driver killed when car splits in half after hitting tree

FAIRWAY, Kan. (AP) - One person is dead after their vehicle slammed into a tree in the Kansas City area with enough force to split the car in two. The crash happened Sunday morning along Shawnee Mission Parkway near 55th Street in Fairway, Kansas.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said that because of excessive speeds, the vehicle appears to have split in half after it struck a tree on the side of the road. The driver died in the crash.

Investigators identified the driver as 28-year-old David Lawrence Hutchinson. The crash remains under investigation.

TRAFFIC ALERT: A single vehicle crash at Shawnee Mission Parkway and 55th Street in Fairway, Kansas has resulted in a... Posted by Johnson County, KS Sheriff's Office on Sunday, May 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.