GOP county judge running for Arkansas lieutenant governor

Washington County Judge Joseph Wood on Monday said he’s seeking the Republican nomination for...
Washington County Judge Joseph Wood on Monday said he’s seeking the Republican nomination for Arkansas lieutenant governor next year in what’s becoming an increasingly crowded primary.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Washington County Judge Joseph Wood on Monday said he’s seeking the Republican nomination for Arkansas lieutenant governor next year in what’s becoming an increasingly crowded primary.

Wood became the fourth candidate to announce he’s running in the GOP primary for the state’s No. 2 constitutional office.

“I’m running for lieutenant governor because there are big issues facing our state and my record of cutting government waste, recruiting new businesses, and standing for conservative values are needed for a better Arkansas,” he said in a statement.

State Sen. Jason Rapert, Surgeon General Dr. Greg Bledsoe and former state GOP Chairman Doyle Webb are also running in next year’s primary. No Democrats have announced they’re running yet.

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, a Republican is barred by term limits from seeking re-election next year. Griffin is seeking the party’s nomination for attorney general.

Wood is serving his second term as county judge and is a former deputy secretary of state.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

