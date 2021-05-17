James River Basin Partnership offering rebates for septic tank pumping

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An Ozarks group is offering incentives to maintain septic tanks.

About 25% of Missouri homes have septic tanks. Those septic tanks can affect the quality of our groundwater, rivers and lakes. The homeowner is responsible for pumping out the septic tank every few years.

Nathan Lindsey with German Septic says it usually costs anywhere from $200 to $400 to pump a septic tank. James River Basin Partnership offers a rebate program to help you cover the cost. It will save you at least $50. It has offered the Fresh Flush rebate program for several years.

This year, partnering with Springfield City utilities and Greene County, it will offer additional rebates in certain areas of up to $150 for those living in the upper James River watershed. Pierson Creek, in that area, is on the state’s impaired waterways list for e-coli. The James River Basin group hopes more pumping out of waste will help the issue. You can get the rebate by using an approved pumper, like German Septic and Grease Trap Service, on a list from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, and filling out a form.

It’s recommended you pump your tank every three to five years to prevent polluting groundwater.

“It’s very important for keeping clean water,” said Lindsey. “You know, if you’re on a well, essentially your water from your septic tank drains out into your effluent field, which if you’re on a well, if you don’t pump your tank, you could contaminate your well cavity with sewer.”

Here in the Ozarks, that ground water quickly flows into underground caves and streams, and into our rivers and lakes. But too often, people forget about pumping out their septic tank.

“They wait until there’s a problem,” Lindsey says. “Usually, you’ll have a backup in the house. You’ll get gurgling or slow draining, and a lot of times, it ends up in the bathtub. You’ll get sewer in your bathtub, and that’s a sign that your tank is over full, and the sewer is not leaving your house.”

You have to submit the application before having your tank pumped.

