Advertisement

Jan. 6 riot suspect on house arrest after mountain lion kill

This photo from the Department of Justice shows Capitol riot suspect Patrick Montgomery.
This photo from the Department of Justice shows Capitol riot suspect Patrick Montgomery.(Source: Department of Justice via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — A judge has ordered a Colorado hunting guide accused of assaulting a police officer during the U.S. Capitol riot be placed on house arrest after prosecutors say he violated the conditions of his release by having a gun and shooting a mountain lion.

Monday’s order bars Patrick Montgomery from having firearms and hunting.

Prosecutors say he killed the mountain lion in March even though he was ordered not to have any illegal guns while the charges against him related to the Jan. 6 riot are pending.

They say Montgomery wasn’t allowed to have firearms because of a 1996 robbery conviction.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash.
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly 3-vehicle crash near Willard
More storms this afternoon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Off and On Rain Through Wednesday
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Authorities investigate shooting, possible robbery at Springfield apartment complex
Black Oak Ampitheatre in Lampe, Mo. makes a comeback after an eight year shutdown
Black Oak Mountain Amphitheater in Lampe, Mo. making a comeback after eight-year shutdown
Missouri State Park Rangers and the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two people...
Two wanted in Stockton State Park marina thefts, stole more than $2,000 worth of items

Latest News

At the time of the tornado Tammy was at work-- she was a nurse. Her 12 year old son Zachery and...
Remembering Victims of Joplin Tornado: Mother reflects on 10-years without son
An Israeli airstrike early Sunday hit two civilian buildings, killing at least two Palestinians...
Israel strikes Gaza tunnels as truce efforts remain elusive
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Bidens paid 25.9% rate and earned $607,336, tax returns show
The Washington County Sheriff's Office investigated a drowning near Bismarck on New Year's Day....
Teen drowns while trying to swim across Meramec River
A stock image of a judge's gavel.
Missouri judge rules against law stripping state union power