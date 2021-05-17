LIST: Seek these Military Discounts specials all around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - To honor the service of our military, local businesses around the Ozarks offer these discounted services to our active duty or veterans military community.

Applebee’s: 10% Everyday

Archie’s Italian Eatery: 10% Everyday

Aviary Cafe: 10% Everyday

Big Whiskey’s: 10% Everyday

Buffalo Wild Wings: 10% Everyday

Burger King: 10% Everyday

Cafe Cusco: 10% Everyday

Chabom Teas & Spices: 10% Everyday

Chick-fil-A: 10% Everyday

CiCi’s Pizza: $1 OFF Everyday

Civil Kitchen: 10% Everyday

Cold Stone Creamery: 10% Everyday

Culture Counter: 10% Everyday

Downing Street Pour House: 25% Everyday

Dunkin’ Donuts: 5% Everyday

Fire & Ice Restaurant & Bar: 15% Everyday

Gettin’ Basted: 25% Everyday

Gilardi’s Ristorante: 10% Everyday

Golden Corral Buffet: $8.99 Drinks are $2.49 after 4 p.m. $13.99 Everyday

Great Escape Beer Works: $1 per pint Everyday

Hemingway’s Blue Water Cafe: 15% Everyday

Hold Fast Brewing: 10% Everyday

Houlihan’s: 15% Everyday

Jimm’s Steakhouse & Pub: 15% Everyday

Koriya: 15% Everyday

Lost Signal Brewing Company: 10% Everyday

Outback Steakhouse: 10% Everyday

Panda Express: 10% Everyday

Prima’s: 10% Everyday

Red Lobster: 10% Everyday

Red Robin: 50% Everyday

Travellers House: 10% Everyday

Van Gogh’s Eeterie: 10% Everyday

