LIST: Seek these Military Discounts specials all around the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - To honor the service of our military, local businesses around the Ozarks offer these discounted services to our active duty or veterans military community.
Know of any local military discounts? Email us at awilliams@ky3.com to be included on this list.
Applebee’s: 10% Everyday
Archie’s Italian Eatery: 10% Everyday
Aviary Cafe: 10% Everyday
Big Whiskey’s: 10% Everyday
Buffalo Wild Wings: 10% Everyday
Burger King: 10% Everyday
Cafe Cusco: 10% Everyday
Chabom Teas & Spices: 10% Everyday
Chick-fil-A: 10% Everyday
CiCi’s Pizza: $1 OFF Everyday
Civil Kitchen: 10% Everyday
Cold Stone Creamery: 10% Everyday
Culture Counter: 10% Everyday
Downing Street Pour House: 25% Everyday
Dunkin’ Donuts: 5% Everyday
Fire & Ice Restaurant & Bar: 15% Everyday
Gettin’ Basted: 25% Everyday
Gilardi’s Ristorante: 10% Everyday
Golden Corral Buffet: $8.99 Drinks are $2.49 after 4 p.m. $13.99 Everyday
Great Escape Beer Works: $1 per pint Everyday
Hemingway’s Blue Water Cafe: 15% Everyday
Hold Fast Brewing: 10% Everyday
Houlihan’s: 15% Everyday
Jimm’s Steakhouse & Pub: 15% Everyday
Koriya: 15% Everyday
Lost Signal Brewing Company: 10% Everyday
Outback Steakhouse: 10% Everyday
Panda Express: 10% Everyday
Prima’s: 10% Everyday
Red Lobster: 10% Everyday
Red Robin: 50% Everyday
Travellers House: 10% Everyday
Van Gogh’s Eeterie: 10% Everyday
