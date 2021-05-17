LIST: Seek these Senior Discount specials all around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Seek these Senior Discount specials all around the Ozarks. Please contact your local restaurant or retailer to verify these senior discounts as they are subject to change.

Applebee’s: 15% discount available to seniors 60+ with Golden Apple Card

Arby’s: Offers a 10% discount to senior citizens 55+

Auntie Anne’s Soft Pretzels: Offers a 10% discount to individuals 65+

Avis Car Rental: Up to 25% off available for AARP members

Budget Rental Cars: 10% -20% off and up to 20% available for AARP members

Enterprise Rental: 5% discount available for AARP members

Goodwill: 10% off please contact your location for “Senior Day”

Hallmark: 10% off available on certain days of the week for senior citizens

Hertz: Discounts available for AARP members

HyVee: Offers 5% discount for senior citizens 60+ one day a week in Springfield

Kohl’s: 15% off available for senior citizens age 60+

Lens Crafters: 30% off available for AARP members in Missouri

Long John Silver’s: View website for details and additional coupons. Available for seniors 55+

McDonald’s: Senior citizen discount on coffee for seniors 55+

Schlotzskys: Seniors 60+ at participating locations

Sonic: 10% discount available for seniors 60+

Steak ‘n Shake: 10% discount on certain weekdays for seniors 50+

Subway: 10% discount available for senior citizens 60+

Taco Bell: 5% or a free beverage available for senior citizens 65+

TJMaxx: 10% discount on certain days of the month for senior citizens 55+

Village Inn: 10% discount available for senior citizens 60+

Walgreens: “Senior Day” once a month for seniors 55+

Wendy’s: 10% discount available for senior citizen 55+

