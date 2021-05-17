Advertisement

Missouri Department of Conservation encourages hikers to be ‘bear aware’

By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - As the weather improves, many of us will start heading outdoors.

“We like the breath of fresh air,” said hikers Sarah Stalzer and Michael Sheets.

But we aren’t the only ones. Bears are up from their long winter naps, and conservation experts say they’re active in Missouri and Arkansas.

In springtime, the weather is not too hot, not too cold, but just right for a hike. The Missouri Department of Conservation is warning hikers to watch out, as you might just see a bear.

”Bears are getting more active this time of year,” said MDC spokesperson Francis Skalicky. “What happens is you have males that are a year, or year and a half, from being kicked away from the family because the mom has a new set of cubs now. So those males are looking for new territory, which sometimes leads them to campsites, to homes, and to residential areas.”

”My dad was hunting in Mark Twain [National Forest] and he was up in his stand. He looked down, and a bear was circling the tree below him,” said Stalzer.

”I’ve seen them out here hunting before,” said Sheets.

If you see a bear out on the trails, leave it be.

”One thing to do is try to back away. You want to leave that bear an escape route. If you see cubs, you want to get out of there as soon as possible. Any time you see cubs, you know that mom is around, and mom will protect her cubs, so you don’t want to be part of that scene,” said Skalicky.

Sarah and Michael say they already knew that.

”They stay away from you as long as you don’t mess with them. They don’t care.” said Sheets.

If a bear is where it shouldn’t be, for example, near your home or on your farm, don’t approach it, and make sure to contact your local conservation center.

For more information on how to stay “bear aware,” CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joint police effort in Columbia, Mo. rescues 9 victims, including 2 children from human trafficking operation
More rain overnight into Monday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Showers and storms become widespread overnight
The Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr Pepper Bottling Company has opened a new warehouse and distribution...
Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr. Pepper Bottling Company celebrates grand opening of new Springfield facility
Missouri State Park Rangers and the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two people...
Two wanted in Stockton State Park marina thefts, stole more than $2,000 worth of items
Camden County prosecutor announces charges in cold case from 1984.
COLD CASE ARREST: Camden County prosecutor announces charges in beating death of woman in 1984

Latest News

San Diego Padres' Ivan Castillo (61) hits an RBI single during the fourth inning of a baseball...
Cardinals swept in San Diego; Royals split four-game series in Chicago
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Authorities investigate shooting, possible robbery at Springfield apartment complex
Black Oak Moutain Ampitheatre in Lampe, Mo. makes a comeback after an eight year shutdown
Missouri Department of Conservation encourages hikers to be ‘bear aware’
Black Oak Ampitheatre in Lampe, Mo. makes a comeback after an eight year shutdown
Black Oak Mountain Amphitheater in Lampe, Mo. making a comeback after eight-year shutdown