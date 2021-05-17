Advertisement

Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly 3-vehicle crash near Willard

Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash.
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving three vehicles near Willard Monday morning.

Jessica Landis, 36, of Everton, Mo. died in the crash.

Troopers responded to U.S. 160 and Farm Road 79 around 8:30 a.m. Investigators say a pickup pulling a trailer westbound was preparing to make a turn. Another vehicle driven by Landis traveling westbound clipped the trailer and spun. Investigators say a third driver hit the car spinning.

Two others involved in the crash suffered injuries.

