Advertisement

Pipeline flows, but pump prices increase

According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has gone up for the fourth week...
According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has gone up for the fourth week in a row.(Source: WLOS, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Gas is once again flowing to gas stations in the Southeast southeastern gas stations, but it’s coming at a steeper price.

According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has gone up for the fourth week in a row.

It now stands at $3.03 a gallon. Last week, gas prices hit $3 a gallon for the first time since 2014.

GasBuddy points to the Colonial Pipeline shutdown as the culprit for the higher pump prices.

With the pipeline back up and running, energy experts say they expect prices to come down in the hardest-hit states.

Colonial shut down last week after a ransomware attack on its system.

On Saturday, the company said its system had returned to “normal operations.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash.
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly 3-vehicle crash near Willard
More storms this afternoon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Off and On Rain Through Wednesday
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Authorities investigate shooting, possible robbery at Springfield apartment complex
Black Oak Ampitheatre in Lampe, Mo. makes a comeback after an eight year shutdown
Black Oak Mountain Amphitheater in Lampe, Mo. making a comeback after eight-year shutdown
Missouri State Park Rangers and the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two people...
Two wanted in Stockton State Park marina thefts, stole more than $2,000 worth of items

Latest News

At the time of the tornado Tammy was at work-- she was a nurse. Her 12 year old son Zachery and...
Remembering Victims of Joplin Tornado: Mother reflects on 10-years without son
An Israeli airstrike early Sunday hit two civilian buildings, killing at least two Palestinians...
Israel strikes Gaza tunnels as truce efforts remain elusive
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Bidens paid 25.9% rate and earned $607,336, tax returns show
The Washington County Sheriff's Office investigated a drowning near Bismarck on New Year's Day....
Teen drowns while trying to swim across Meramec River
A stock image of a judge's gavel.
Missouri judge rules against law stripping state union power