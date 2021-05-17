Advertisement

REMEMBERING THE VICTIMS: City of Joplin plans memorial Saturday for 10th anniversary of devastating community

CORRECTS DATE - In this photo taken Thursday, Jan. 19, 2012, artwork stands in a park, which...
CORRECTS DATE - In this photo taken Thursday, Jan. 19, 2012, artwork stands in a park, which has been rebuilt after it was destroyed nearly eight months ago by an EF-5 tornado that tore through in Joplin, Mo. The city has issued nearly 4,000 building permits to homeowners since the tornado hit on May 22, 2011. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
JOPLIN, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - With the 10th anniversary of the Joplin tornado approaching, the city of Joplin is planning a modest and heartfelt day of remembrance.

The morning of Saturday, May 22 will be the 10th running of the Joplin Memorial Run, which is dedicated to the memory of those who passed away due to the disaster. For more information, go to facebook.com/JoplinMemorialRun or email info@joplinmemorialrun.com .

Later that day, as the community has done in other years, there will be a gathering in Cunningham Park near the 5:41 p.m. hour. The observance ceremony will mark the moment from 2011 to honor and remember the loved ones who died with a reading of the 161 names. Prayer and music will also be part of the remembrance. The program will begin at 5:15 p.m.  located at Cunningham Park, 26th Street and Maiden Lane.

During the program, former Missouri Governor Jay Nixon will speak regarding the recovery, with Joplin Mayor Ryan Stanley serving as the emcee of the program. Other speakers include Chairperson of the Citizen Advisory Recovery Team Jane Cage and Joplin City Manager Nick Edwards. Council Member and former Mayor Gary Shaw will say the benediction to close the program.

Preliminary plans also include community time in Cunningham Park starting at 3 p.m. with area organizations. Various activities will be offered, such as   Healing Through Art with Ann Leach, a life coach and mental health professional.

There will be seating available for the program, however people are welcome to bring blankets and lawn chairs for their gatherings in the park as well. A portion of 26th Street will be closed, starting at Maiden Lane to Picher Avenue/St. John’s Boulevard. For more information, contact the City of Joplin at 417-625-4789.

More information and history about Joplin’s tornado and the community’s recovery can be found on Joplin Proud Facebook page.

