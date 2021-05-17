Remembering Victims of Joplin Tornado: Mother reflects on 10-years without son

JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - This week marks one of the deadliest in Missouri’s history. Saturday is the tenth-anniversary of the Joplin tornado.

In May of 2011, we met a couple searching for their son after their house took a hit from the tornado. Tammy and Tony Niederhelman hoped their 12-year-old boy was okay, but they had a feeling otherwise. After searching for days, she found out he was dead. His body had been in the morgue all along.

“I’ve been going outside every morning and just talking to him because I know he’s up there,” she told our crews when we first met her in 2011.

Tony, Zach’s dad was with Zach the night of the devastating tornado. He survived after the storm threw him from the house. He almost died from an infection, one so many from Joplin received from the lead in the soil. He says he is feeling better.

“I’m doing okay physically,” Tony Niederhelman says. “Mentally It could change in an hour.”

As his brain and body healed, so have parts of his memory he lost right after the storm. Some of those memories are extremely painful.

“I remember now that I found him deceased and you know I just had to try to get myself to the hospital so I could get taken care of too,” he says.

Tammy and her husband miss Zach the same ten years later.

“The hardest part is looking at these same pictures over and over again and never knowing what he would have been like,” Tammy Niederhelman says.

Zach would now be in his 20′s and while there’s a piece missing from their family, a lot has changed.

They’ve since adopted three girls between the age of eight and 14. They know all about Zach, their older brother they’ve never met.

“We just tell them how much he would have wanted to meet them because he wanted sisters so bad,” Tammy Niederhelman says.

If you met Tammy or Tony today, it might be hard to tell, even ten years later, the pain they feel.

“I think we both suffer in silence a lot more than we let on,” she says. “I just wish I could spend one day with him. But I know I’ll see him again one day. I know where he’s at.”

The family no longer lives in Joplin and decided to move to neighboring Carl Junction. Tammy says she does drive by where Zach’s memorial is a lot to check up on it and spend time with Zach. She says the one thing she wishes is people wouldn’t be afraid to talk to her about her son.

She can tell it makes some people uncomfortable, but it provides her comfort to talk about how great he was.

