School districts around the Ozarks prepare for summer school

By Abbey Taylor
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

As the school year winds down, districts across the Ozark are preparing for summer learning. Last year many districts offered virtual learning due to the pandemic. This year districts are offering both in person learning and virtual.

Springfield Public Schools are offering virtual and seated classes to their elementary and middle schools. The district is offering virtual learning only to high school students with some exceptions.

Director of Summer Learning Dana Hubbard says while in person learning can benefit students, virtual can be easier in the summer especially for upperclassmen.

”We have kids that are working. We have kids that are traveling. That virtual scene seems to really fit the high school level a little more for those students either getting ahead or maybe even, you know, making up some credit that they needed to make up get a better grade,” said Dana Hubbard with Springfield Public Schools.

The Willard School District is offering virtual options to the high school and summer learning will start at their regular time. Last year, the district had to push back summer school because of the pandemic.

Over in Christian County, Ozark elementary students are in person, with middle and high school having the option for either in class or online. Last year, the district strongly encouraged summer school students to mask but this year it’s optional.

The Nixa School District is offering both options and their curriculum director says summer school numbers are up. The numbers are lower than normal for Springfield Public School.

”I think virtual is going to be the way that we do business, whether it’s during regular school year or during the summertime. Our options for elementary students will continue to probably decrease based on demand that our junior high and high school are developing quite a few courses of our own, that will support those typical classes that we see students go into summer, fall for where they do not have to come into the building, but they can receive that education virtually,” said Josh Chastain with Nixa Public Schools.

