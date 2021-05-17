Advertisement

Teen drowns while trying to swim across Meramec River

The Washington County Sheriff's Office investigated a drowning near Bismarck on New Year's Day....
The Washington County Sheriff's Office investigated a drowning near Bismarck on New Year's Day. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
UNION, Mo. (AP) — A teenager has died after attempting to swim across the Meramec River in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

William Bergner Jr., of Bourbon, died Sunday night after he tried to swim across the river from a campground boat access inside Meramec State Park in Franklin County. He became exhausted, went under the water and was not able to resurface, the patrol said.

Bergner was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

No other information has been released.

