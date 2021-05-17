Advertisement

Voters in Omaha, Ark. deciding millage increase, school board race

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Voters in Arkansas will head to the polls Tuesday for its annual school elections. However, every county but one in the Ozarks lacks contested races or school millage increases.

In Boone County, voters in the Omaha School District will decide one race and an issue. William C. Melbourne Jr. faces off against Ludwig “Frank” Pyshny for the five-year term for school board seat. Voters in the district will also decide a millage (tax levy) increase. The district will use the extra money for maintenance and operations.

Polls open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

