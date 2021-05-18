Advertisement

Court: Medical marijuana license applications not secret

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A state appeals court says Missouri cannot keep medical marijuana license applications secret.

The Western District Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday on a lawsuit filed by a California-based company that was denied a license in Missouri.

The company said it needed to see information from successful applicants to challenge why its application was denied. More than 800 companies that were denied licenses to grow, distribute and sell pot have appealed. They want an administrative hearing commission to determine if the scoring system regulators used to award licenses was fair.

The Department of Health and Senior Services argued that a constitutional amendment that created the program required the application information be confidential.

