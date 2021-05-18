FBI arrests Flippin, Ark,. man wanted in U.S. Capitol insurrection

FLIPPIN, Ark. (KY3) - The FBI arrested a Flippin man wanted in connection to the U.S. Capitol insurrection on January 6.

Jon Thomas Mott faces federal charges of knowingly entering a restricted building and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Capitol Police bodycam images captured Mott in the capitol building during the insurrection. One image shows him pouring water onto the eyes of another man in the Capitol hit by tear gas. Investigators say a tattoo on his finger also identified him in the crowd.

Investigators say Mott posted on Facebook he and a friend were heading to Washington, D.C. just before the incident.

He will make his first court appearance Friday.

Read the FBI’s statement of facts: https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/case-multi-defendant/file/1394311/download

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.