Advertisement

FBI arrests Flippin, Ark,. man wanted in U.S. Capitol insurrection

Jon Thomas Mott faces federal charges of knowingly entering a restricted building and violent...
Jon Thomas Mott faces federal charges of knowingly entering a restricted building and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.(KY3)
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLIPPIN, Ark. (KY3) - The FBI arrested a Flippin man wanted in connection to the U.S. Capitol insurrection on January 6.

Jon Thomas Mott faces federal charges of knowingly entering a restricted building and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Capitol Police bodycam images captured Mott in the capitol building during the insurrection. One image shows him pouring water onto the eyes of another man in the Capitol hit by tear gas. Investigators say a tattoo on his finger also identified him in the crowd.

Investigators say Mott posted on Facebook he and a friend were heading to Washington, D.C. just before the incident.

He will make his first court appearance Friday.

Read the FBI’s statement of facts: https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/case-multi-defendant/file/1394311/download

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield City Council/KYTV
Springfield City Council approves date for ending masking mandate
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash.
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly 3-vehicle crash near Willard
Police investigate homicide in west Springfield, Mo.
One died after their vehicle slammed into a tree in the Kansas City area forcing it to split...
Driver killed when car splits in half after hitting tree
Tracking more storms this afternoon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tracking warm temps, humidity & storms

Latest News

Retired pastor Phillip Mcclendon lost this home one week after moving in.
Remembering Joplin Tornado Victims: Retired Pastor finds new calling after surviving tornado
Tracking more storms this afternoon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered Storms Through Friday
Kwaim Stenson faces two counts of first-degree assault.
Victims testify against man wanted for two shootings near Willard, Mo. trail
Victims testify against man wanted for two shootings near Willard, Mo. trail
Eleven Point State Park awaiting court verdict
Eleven Point River controversy