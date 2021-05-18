Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Resources for flooding in the Ozarks

Flash flooding in the Ozarks
Flash flooding in the Ozarks(KY3)
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Stay ahead of flooding with the KY3 First Alert Weather team. Here are resources to keep you safe and informed.

Get the latest KY3 First Alert Weather Forecast: CLICK HERE

See latest activity on KY3′s First Alert Interactive Radar: CLICK HERE

Live Tower Cams Across the Ozarks: CLICK HERE

Download the KY3 First Alert Weather App: APPLE CLICK HERE / DROID CLICK HERE

ROAD CONDITIONS:

MoDOT Road Conditions: CLICK HERE

ARDOT Road Conditions: CLICK HERE

For mobile versions, you can download the MoDOT Traveler App. APPLE CLICK HERE or DROID CLICK HERE

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield City Council/KYTV
Springfield City Council approves date for ending masking mandate
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash.
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly 3-vehicle crash near Willard
Police investigate homicide in west Springfield, Mo.
One died after their vehicle slammed into a tree in the Kansas City area forcing it to split...
Driver killed when car splits in half after hitting tree
Tracking more storms this afternoon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tracking warm temps, humidity & storms

Latest News

Retired pastor Phillip Mcclendon lost this home one week after moving in.
Remembering Joplin Tornado Victims: Retired Pastor finds new calling after surviving tornado
Tracking more storms this afternoon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered Storms Through Friday
Kwaim Stenson faces two counts of first-degree assault.
Victims testify against man wanted for two shootings near Willard, Mo. trail
Victims testify against man wanted for two shootings near Willard, Mo. trail
Eleven Point State Park awaiting court verdict
Eleven Point River controversy