First Alert Weather: Resources for flooding in the Ozarks
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Stay ahead of flooding with the KY3 First Alert Weather team. Here are resources to keep you safe and informed.
Get the latest KY3 First Alert Weather Forecast: CLICK HERE
See latest activity on KY3′s First Alert Interactive Radar: CLICK HERE
Live Tower Cams Across the Ozarks: CLICK HERE
Download the KY3 First Alert Weather App: APPLE CLICK HERE / DROID CLICK HERE
ROAD CONDITIONS:
MoDOT Road Conditions: CLICK HERE
ARDOT Road Conditions: CLICK HERE
For mobile versions, you can download the MoDOT Traveler App. APPLE CLICK HERE or DROID CLICK HERE
