FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered Storms Through Friday

A mix of sun and clouds today helped boost the temperatures to the upper 70′s. A few isolated showers have been falling in our eastern counties and models show some activity increasing this evening. Like last night the activity will be very hit and miss although where it hits could be locally heavy. However I am not expecting a repeat of last night. Lows will settle to the mid 60′s.

A few scattered showers or storms are possible mainly in the morning. This activity will wane in the afternoon. Highs should recover to the low to mid 70′s.

Additional storms are possible Thursday however the main area moves west to the i-49 corridor. High temperatures respond accordingly and reach the upper 70′s. A few additional hit and miss storms are possible Friday with this activity being well north of I-44. Temperatures push 80 in most places.

A nice ridge or bubble or warm air then sets up over the central United States. The effect of this will be for more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Lows will begin in the low to mid 60′s with highs in the low to mid 80′s. This should last into Monday. The wet weather then picks back up Tuesday for the middle of next week.