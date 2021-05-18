Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered Storms Through Friday

Warm and dry weekend
By Ron Hearst
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A mix of sun and clouds today helped boost the temperatures to the upper 70′s. A few isolated showers have been falling in our eastern counties and models show some activity increasing this evening. Like last night the activity will be very hit and miss although where it hits could be locally heavy. However I am not expecting a repeat of last night. Lows will settle to the mid 60′s.

A few scattered showers or storms are possible mainly in the morning. This activity will wane in the afternoon. Highs should recover to the low to mid 70′s.

Additional storms are possible Thursday however the main area moves west to the i-49 corridor. High temperatures respond accordingly and reach the upper 70′s. A few additional hit and miss storms are possible Friday with this activity being well north of I-44. Temperatures push 80 in most places.

A nice ridge or bubble or warm air then sets up over the central United States. The effect of this will be for more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Lows will begin in the low to mid 60′s with highs in the low to mid 80′s. This should last into Monday. The wet weather then picks back up Tuesday for the middle of next week.

Most Read

Springfield City Council/KYTV
Springfield City Council approves date for ending masking mandate
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash.
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly 3-vehicle crash near Willard
Police investigate homicide in west Springfield, Mo.
One died after their vehicle slammed into a tree in the Kansas City area forcing it to split...
Driver killed when car splits in half after hitting tree

Latest News

Retired pastor Phillip Mcclendon lost this home one week after moving in.
Remembering Joplin Tornado Victims: Retired Pastor finds new calling after surviving tornado
Kwaim Stenson faces two counts of first-degree assault.
Victims testify against man wanted for two shootings near Willard, Mo. trail
Victims testify against man wanted for two shootings near Willard, Mo. trail
Eleven Point State Park awaiting court verdict
Eleven Point River controversy