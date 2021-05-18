PICTURES: Heavy rain floods downtown Monett, Mo. Tuesday

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - City crews and business owners in Monett, Mo. spent Tuesday cleaning up debris from flash flooding.

Kelly Creek flooded the downtown area into Tuesday morning. The high water rushed into a few of the businesses.

“We get a real heavy rain, Broadway can flood, you get several feet of water out there on Broadway, but fortunately our doors keep most of that out but occasionally we’ll get water in here in the foyer, said James Randall. “But it never really goes back into our office.”

City leaders say they are creating community spaces to alleviate flooding in downtown.

