Advertisement

PICTURES: Heavy rain floods downtown Monett, Mo. Tuesday

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - City crews and business owners in Monett, Mo. spent Tuesday cleaning up debris from flash flooding.

Kelly Creek flooded the downtown area into Tuesday morning. The high water rushed into a few of the businesses.

Caption

“We get a real heavy rain, Broadway can flood, you get several feet of water out there on Broadway, but fortunately our doors keep most of that out but occasionally we’ll get water in here in the foyer, said James Randall. “But it never really goes back into our office.”

City leaders say they are creating community spaces to alleviate flooding in downtown.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield City Council/KYTV
Springfield City Council approves date for ending masking mandate
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash.
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly 3-vehicle crash near Willard
Police investigate homicide in west Springfield, Mo.
One died after their vehicle slammed into a tree in the Kansas City area forcing it to split...
Driver killed when car splits in half after hitting tree
Tracking more storms this afternoon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tracking warm temps, humidity & storms

Latest News

Retired pastor Phillip Mcclendon lost this home one week after moving in.
Remembering Joplin Tornado Victims: Retired Pastor finds new calling after surviving tornado
Tracking more storms this afternoon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered Storms Through Friday
Kwaim Stenson faces two counts of first-degree assault.
Victims testify against man wanted for two shootings near Willard, Mo. trail
Victims testify against man wanted for two shootings near Willard, Mo. trail
Eleven Point State Park awaiting court verdict
Eleven Point River controversy