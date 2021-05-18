Advertisement

Investigators say man dies of self-inflicted gunshot after standoff in Wright County, Mo.

A Wright County deputy responded to a home near State Highway Z and Krause Road north of...
A Wright County deputy responded to a home near State Highway Z and Krause Road north of Hartville Tuesday around 11 a.m.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARTVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a standoff where a man took his own life near Hartville.

A Wright County deputy responded to a home near State Highway Z and Krause Road north of Hartville Tuesday around 11 a.m. A caller indicated her ex-boyfriend was suicidal. Investigators say when the deputy stepped on the front porch, the man inside opened fire with a revolver. The deputy returned fire, believing he did not hit the man.

Officers later entered the home and found the man dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office asked the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Webster County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri Highway Patrol will conduct an investigation.

