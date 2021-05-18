Advertisement

Kerry says US examining carbon border tax, sees risks

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, right, and U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry, left,...
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, right, and U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry, left, walk to a meeting at the Foreign Office in Berlin on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.(Odd Andersen/Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry said Tuesday that Washington is looking into the possibility of introducing a fee on imports from countries that don’t tax heavy polluters, but cautioned that such a move could carry risks “downstream.”

Kerry said President Joe Biden had instructed U.S. officials to examine “play it out: what are the consequences, how do you do the pricing, what is the impact.”

“But he wants to make sure we’ve thoroughly vetted it and thought about it as a matter of policy, particularly because our friends are doing so,” Kerry said.

The European Union has indicated it will put forward plans next month for a carbon border adjustment mechanism aimed at pushing its trading partners into doing more to cut carbon emissions if they want to sell their goods in the world’s largest single market.

The EU’s proposal, though still vague, has drawn significant concern, particularly from major emerging economies such as China, Brazil, India and South Africa.

Speaking to reporters in Berlin before talks with EU counterpart Frans Timmermans, Kerry said Washington and Brussels had agreed to consult each other on the issue as they also push for greater international efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions before U.N. climate talks in November.

“We want to make sure that it’s not going to have a counter impact, a negative impact on this process,” Kerry said.

“Nobody wants their businesses disadvantaged” by introducing carbon taxes that businesses elsewhere don’t pay, he said.

“But we do have some concerns about what the downstream impact might be, and we want to understand that fully before jumping on this,” Kerry added. “Our preference would be that every country is joining in in a fair manner in its efforts to reduce emissions sufficiently that we’re all paying the price of avoiding the consequences of the global climate crisis.”

“And so that includes obviously major emitting nations in the world. We all know who they are,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield City Council/KYTV
Springfield City Council approves date for ending masking mandate
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash.
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly 3-vehicle crash near Willard
Police investigate homicide in west Springfield, Mo.
One died after their vehicle slammed into a tree in the Kansas City area forcing it to split...
Driver killed when car splits in half after hitting tree
Tracking more storms this afternoon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered Storms Through Friday

Latest News

The CDC says those who are fully vaccinated can now go mask-free, but some are concerned about...
What’s the impact of CDC’s no-masks guidance on kids?
Retired pastor Phillip Mcclendon lost this home one week after moving in.
Remembering Joplin Tornado Victims: Retired Pastor finds new calling after surviving tornado
Tracking more storms this afternoon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered Storms Through Friday
A new Axios-Ipsos poll finds more Americans went out to eat last week than at any other time...
Texas gov. orders schools to end mask rules
Kwaim Stenson faces two counts of first-degree assault.
Victims testify against man wanted for two shootings near Willard, Mo. trail