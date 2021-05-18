Man from Linn Creek, Mo. killed in a crash Monday night
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEAR CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Blake Hunt, 30, of Linn Creek was killed in a crash Monday night.
The patrol says Hunt ran off Pier 31 Road south of Possum Ridge Road. Hunt’s pickup hit a tree then overturned. The crash happened just before 8:00 p.m.
Troop F reports 20 people have died in crashes so far this year.
