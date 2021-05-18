Baxter County, Ark. deputies arrest man after pursuit in woods on stolen Bobcat tractor

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - The Baxter County, Ark. Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a pursuit on a stolen Bobcat tractor/loader through a wooded area.

Investigators booked Christopher Steven Alsup, 37, of Mountain Home, in the jail. The sheriff says he will face several charges. The district attorney has not filed any charges.

Sheriff John Montgomery says the incident began at 5:16 a.m. when a jailer on her way to work on State Highway 5 North came across a Bobcat tractor/loader being driven down the middle of the highway. She noticed the driver appeared to be struggling in the operation of the equipment and called 911. When she turned back to check on the driver, she found the Bobcat on the side of the road with its engine on, but no sign of the driver.

Deputies responded to the area and say they found Alsup driving again on the highway. When deputies attempted to stop him, he drove the Bobcat off the road into the woods. Deputies used a drone to locate Alsup. They say he was passed out. They say he told them he was intoxicated on Xanax and had taken the Bobcat for a joyride.

Deputies say the Bobcat was stolen from a contractor.

