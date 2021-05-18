Phelps County emergency crews recover body of man reported missing in Mill Creek

ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - Phelps County emergency crews recovered the body of a man missing near Yelton Spring.

The wife of Aaron S. Bullock, 37, reported him missing on Monday. Deputies later received a report he was near Mill Creek.

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department and other emergency crews responded to County Road 7630 and Forest Service Road 1581. Witnesses told emergency personnel on the scene, Bullock’s behavior seemed erratic. They said he jumped into the creek. After a search, Bullock’s body was located about a half-mile from where witnesses saw him.

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department and the Phelps County Coroner are investigating this incident. Preliminary investigation does not indicate foul play.

