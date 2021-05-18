Advertisement

Phelps County emergency crews recover body of man reported missing in Mill Creek

((Source: KAUZ))
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - Phelps County emergency crews recovered the body of a man missing near Yelton Spring.

The wife of Aaron S. Bullock, 37, reported him missing on Monday. Deputies later received a report he was near Mill Creek.

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department and other emergency crews responded to County Road 7630 and Forest Service Road 1581. Witnesses told emergency personnel on the scene, Bullock’s behavior seemed erratic. They said he jumped into the creek. After a search, Bullock’s body was located about a half-mile from where witnesses saw him.

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department and the Phelps County Coroner are investigating this incident. Preliminary investigation does not indicate foul play.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield City Council/KYTV
Springfield City Council approves date for ending masking mandate
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash.
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly 3-vehicle crash near Willard
Officers responded to an area near U.S. 65 and Kearney around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Officer-involved shooting injures 1 in east Springfield, Mo.; police searching for second suspect
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered Storms Through Friday
Police investigate homicide in west Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

Joplin 2011 Tornado Fact Sheet - May 2021
Joplin tornado coverage, 2011.
KY3: 2011 Joplin Tornado Coverage (2011 Live Reports)
Video: Back to workplace anxiety
Tawana Nicole Atterberry, 28
CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for fugitive charged with forgery
bus stop
Bolivar parents stop traffic to ensure safety of kids riding the school bus