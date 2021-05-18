Police investigate homicide in west Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating the death of a man in west Springfield as a homicide.

Police identified the victim as James R. Kenney, 41, of Springfield.

Investigators responded to the home in the 3200 block of West Page shortly after midnight Monday for a well-being check. Officers found Kenney dead from gunshot wounds.

Police do not have a shooter identified at this time. Detectives ask anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

This incident marks the ninth homicide for 2021.

