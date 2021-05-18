Advertisement

Police investigate shooting in east Springfield, Mo.

Officers responded to an area near U.S. 65 and Kearney around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers responded to an area near U.S. 65 and Kearney around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting in east Springfield.

Officers first responded outside the Kum and Go near U.S. 65 and Kearney around 3:30 p.m. Officers found a victim with a gunshot wound.

A police spokesperson tells KY3 News the search for the shooter has taken officers to the nearby Welcome Inn motel. Officers then expanded the search around the I-44 and Glenstone Avenue area.

This is a developing story.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield City Council/KYTV
Springfield City Council approves date for ending masking mandate
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash.
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly 3-vehicle crash near Willard
Police investigate homicide in west Springfield, Mo.
One died after their vehicle slammed into a tree in the Kansas City area forcing it to split...
Driver killed when car splits in half after hitting tree
Tracking more storms this afternoon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered Storms Through Friday

Latest News

Retired pastor Phillip Mcclendon lost this home one week after moving in.
Remembering Joplin Tornado Victims: Retired Pastor finds new calling after surviving tornado
Tracking more storms this afternoon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered Storms Through Friday
Kwaim Stenson faces two counts of first-degree assault.
Victims testify against man wanted for two shootings near Willard, Mo. trail
Victims testify against man wanted for two shootings near Willard, Mo. trail
Eleven Point State Park awaiting court verdict
Eleven Point River controversy