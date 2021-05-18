Police investigate shooting in east Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting in east Springfield.

Officers first responded outside the Kum and Go near U.S. 65 and Kearney around 3:30 p.m. Officers found a victim with a gunshot wound.

A police spokesperson tells KY3 News the search for the shooter has taken officers to the nearby Welcome Inn motel. Officers then expanded the search around the I-44 and Glenstone Avenue area.

This is a developing story.

