Republic, Mo. seeing ‘explosive’ business growth, both big and small

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - From big name commercial facilities to start up “mom and pop” shops, Republic has been experiencing a bit of a boom in business growth.

“Republic’s actually been moving and advancing in its growth perspective for the last three or four years,” Republic City Administrator David Cameron said Monday.

If you live in Republic, you might be well aware of some of those big changes headed to town, including the upcoming Amazon facility, Convoy of Hope, as well as Andy’s Frozen Custard.

“They came on the back end of what was already taking place,” Cameron said. “They’ve moved it now from just growth to explosive growth. All markets, be it residential, commercial, industrial, they’re all recognizing substantial growth right now.”

But major projects like these are not the only ones taking place, Cameron said.

“What we’re seeing is, the growth of our businesses, even our small businesses is very important,” he said. “And I believe the growth we’re seeing is helping those businesses as well.”

Those who have lived in Republic a while say it has almost started to look like a whole new town.

“When we first moved here we had to go to Springfield, for most everything, except for groceries,” Jill Canfield said. “Now we actually have new barber shops, we have salons, we have technical shops for computers.”

Cameron said growth across the board, big or small, has just as much of an impact.

“We’re excited about every startup and new opportunity,” he said. “We do not just celebrate the big. We celebrate every single position because it all lends itself to a healthy economy.”

Each new spot brings along a whole new level of convenience.

“It’s wonderful to have them and have the availability to go right near home instead of having to drive 20 to 25 minutes into town to be able to go somewhere,” Canfield said.

Those options include a newly opened hibachi restaurant that Jill Canfield tried to go to on Monday. She said the new option drew so much attention she could not get in.

“The lobby is very full of people waiting for orders,” she said. “And the lady at the counter said, ‘I’m sorry we can’t take any more orders, we’re out of food.’ ”

Even after leaving empty handed, Canfield said that was not what mattered.

“It’s wonderful to see their doing well,” she said.

Cameron said with all of this growth, comes a big focus on adjusting transportation needs in the area.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.