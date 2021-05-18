Springfield Cardinals lift outdoor masking restrictions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Following Monday night’s vote by the Springfield City Council regarding masking guidelines, effective immediately fans attending Springfield Cardinals and Missouri State Bears games at Hammons Field will no longer be required to wear masks in all outdoor areas of the ballpark.

Other protocol updates include:

-Per the Yellow Phase of the Springfield Road to Recovery, all fans will still be seated in socially distanced pods at a capacity limit of close to 2,200 through games on May 23.

-Masking is still required for fans ages 12 and up in all Indoor Areas of Hammons Field, including the Team Store, all restrooms, indoor portions of suites, and the inside portion of the SpringNet Champions Club.

-Fans that are not yet fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear masks inside the stadium unless actively eating or drinking.

- After hearing feedback from fans, we will be altering our bag policy. While we still recommend no bags outside of medical devices or diaper bags, fans are allowed bring a 9″ x 5″ clutch and we are amending this policy to also include clear bags. We have a small number available for purchase in the Team Store, but are placing an order for more. Fans are also welcome to purchase from an outside retailer of their choice.

Please visit www.springfieldcardinals.com/safety for further stadium health-and-safety protocols.

In addition, a future release regarding seating layout, stadium capacity and ticket sales information regarding games for June – September will be forthcoming. Group tickets are available starting June 1st and any Churches, Schools, Company Outings, Sports Teams, Choirs, Performance Groups and Fundraising are encouraged to reserve their dates as soon as possible by emailing their current Cardinals representative or contacting the Manager of Ticket Sales Eric Tomb at etomb@cardinals.com or 417-832-3092.

The Springfield Cardinals say the organization is thankful for the work done by the City of Springfield, the mayor’s Office, the Springfield City Council and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department for their guidance in helping us open up safely to all fans and guests at Hammons Field for the opening weeks of the 2021 season during the pandemic. During our opening homestand, the Cardinals partnered with Mercy Hospital Springfield and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to host a vaccine clinic at Hammons Field, and we will continue to work with the city to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

The organization’s health-and-safety protocols have, and will continue to, follow guidance from the CDC, the City of Springfield, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, and Major League Baseball.

The Cardinals, Springfield-Greene County Health Department, Mercy Hospital Springfield and KY3 are teaming up to offer free COVID-19 vaccines during Cardinals home games from May 18-23.

Those who pre-register for a vaccine date at Hammons Field will receive a FREE General Admission ticket to that game. Fans already in the stadium who do not pre-register will receive a free General Admission ticket to a future game of their choice. 100 free tickets are available per game. Additional information can be found at www.ky3.com or health.springfieldmo.gov/cardinals.

