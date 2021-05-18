Springfield’s Dickerson Park Zoo mourns death of sloth

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Dickerson Park Zoo is mourning the loss of a sloth.

Trixie, a five-year-old Linne’s two-toed sloth passed away following emergency surgery. The animal care staff noticed a change in Trixie’s mood and lack of interest in food on Sunday. An exam revealed a severe stomach obstruction, which required emergency surgery. The surgery also revealed a large bladder stone.

Though Trixie made it through the difficult three-hour surgery, she passed away overnight.

