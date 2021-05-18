Victims testify against man wanted for two shootings near Willard, Mo. trail

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Testimony began Tuesday in the trial for a man accused of shooting a cyclist and a man walking on a trail in Greene County in June of 2019.

Kwaim Stenson faces two counts of first-degree assault. The shootings happened on North Alliance Avenue and the Frisco Highline Trail near Willard. Both victims survived the shootings.

Victim George Brooks took the stand in the trial. He testified a black man with a handgun, in a boxy, older model white car pulled up next to him while he was riding his bike. He claimed that is when the shooting started. The gunfire hit Brooks in the shoulder. He testified he lost control of his bike, hitting the side of the car. He then ran into nearby woods and called 911. Investigators found a broken side-view mirror lying on the ground at the scene.

Two responding officers testified after Brooks.

The victim of the second shooting, Jason Long, also testified about a white, older-model four-door car driving toward him and his fiance’ on the trail. He says the driver then shot him, hitting him twice, after he had pushed his fiance’ down to protect her. He says he called his mom, thinking he wasn’t going to make it. Long says he underwent three major surgeries, was unconscious for several days, and has pain, to this day, from his injuries.

His fiance’ at the time, Amanda Bowser, also testified about the shooting and the state played her frantic 911 call.

Officers and detectives from Greene County, Springfield Police and Polk County testified about various evidence in the case. Investigators say Stenson’s car matched the victims’ descriptions. He was arrested at a convenience store in Fair Play and told an officer he had just come from Greene County.

Officers found 9 millimeter shell casings at both shooting scenes, and matching spent casings on the floor board of Stenson’s car. Officers also found ammunition in Stenson’s pockets and more magazines of ammunition on his car floor board and in a bag on his front seat.

Stenson’s defense called attention to the fact none of the victims were shown a lineup of suspects. And they raised concern about a woman in one of the evidence photos, who George Brooks testified was his daughter, who had rushed to the scene.

