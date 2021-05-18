Water rescues, road closures after heavy rain in the Ozarks

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) -

Dangerous flooding reported across parts of the Ozarks Monday night into Tuesday morning. The Aurora Fire Chief confirms two homes had water rise to their front door and a stalled vehicle had to be pulled from high water.

The chief says Church Street flooded overnight, but the water has since receded.

The flooding did damage to White Park.

Radar estimates show that 4 of 8 inches of rain fell southwest of Springfield.

Flooding was also reported in Marionville and Monett.

The northbound lanes of Highway 13 near the landfill north of Springfield are back open after Modot had to close them due to high water Monday night.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.