2 killed, 1 seriously hurt in crash in Dallas County, Mo.

NEAR BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol identified a driver and a passenger killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday near Buffalo.

Troopers say Matthew Burns, 59, of Urbana, Mo. and Susan McColum, 65, of Urbana died in the same vehicle. Ethan Howard, 19, of Lebanon, Mo. suffered serious injuries.

Investigators say Howard attempted to pass another vehicle, hitting the vehicle driven by McColum coming to him on U.S. 65, four miles north of Buffalo. The cars hit head-on.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.