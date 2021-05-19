Advertisement

2 killed, 1 seriously hurt in crash in Dallas County, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 8:56 AM CDT
NEAR BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol identified a driver and a passenger killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday near Buffalo.

Troopers say Matthew Burns, 59, of Urbana, Mo. and Susan McColum, 65, of Urbana died in the same vehicle. Ethan Howard, 19, of Lebanon, Mo. suffered serious injuries.

Investigators say Howard attempted to pass another vehicle, hitting the vehicle driven by McColum coming to him on U.S. 65, four miles north of Buffalo. The cars hit head-on.

