AMBER ALERT: Missouri Highway Patrol locates missing Kansas City area child

LIBERTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Liberty, Mo. Police Department located a child reported missing Tuesday evening.

Investigators say Ashley Denae Haygood, 31, abducted Car’mani Carmelo Colston-Miller, 10-months, from the father at gunpoint. Haygood is the child’s mother.

Investigators said the boy is fine. However, we do not know an update about the search for the child’s mother and a man traveling with her.

