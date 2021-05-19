Bolivar parents stop traffic to ensure safety of kids riding the school bus

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An Ozarks community is outraged by drivers who won’t stop for school buses.

People in Bolivar fear that it may take a tragic accident before anything’s done to make the streets safer for kids.

Concerned parent Michael Wheelock asked, “How do you miss a giant twinkie coming down the road?”

He says he sees driver after driver not stopping while his son gets on and off the bus.

“They might think, you know, it’s a big deal. But if they hit somebody’s kid it is going to be a big deal,” he said.

Ashley Lile said, “It’s ridiculous. It doesn’t matter how much of hurry you’re in or where you’re going it’s a child.”

It’s happened before in Bolivar.

In 2018, Isaiah Dickey got hit by a car when getting off the school bus.

“Thankfully he lived. But that may not be the case for another child,” said Lile.

It’s why she, Wheelock and another neighbor walked out into the middle of the street to stop traffic Tuesday afternoon.

“I understand everybody’s in a hurry nowadays but a couple of seconds it takes for you to wait for that bus is not going to affect your day,” said Wheelock.

People in the community say not only did they bring their concerns to Bolivar police but to city hall. They’re hoping to get the attention of city officials.

“We’re working with the means that we have at the moment. We’re working on a solution quicker than what I think maybe the public knows,” said Bolivar Mayor Christopher Warwick.

He says he’s working with police, public works and other city officials to address the problem.

“We believe education of that area is going to be the best. We’re looking at the aspect of going with maybe a reader board. Also, just stationary signs that we will be putting along the street,” he explained.

However, parents like Lile and Wheelock say they aren’t sure that will be enough.

“My oldest is blind. She would have no way to know that there is a vehicle that’s failing to stop,” said Lile.

Wheelock said, “I don’t want anything to happen to my son. He’s my rock. He’s the reason I get up everyday.”

“You would want them to stop if it was your child or your loved one,” said Lile.

State law says failure to stop for a bus that’s loading and unloading kids could result in fines, suspended license or jail time.

