Camden County, Mo. investigate beating of woman during burglary in progress

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT
EDWARDS, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County deputies are investigating the beating of a woman during a burglary in process.

Deputies Tuesday night around 11 p.m. responded to the 2000 block of Lick Creek Road in Edwards.

Investigators say the victim arrived home after walking her dog, went downstairs and was assaulted. The victim said she had never seen the attacker.   Because of her injuries, she could not call for help. A neighbor found her after family could not reach her. The victim is hospitalized in Columbia.

Deputies ask for any help to identify and locate the suspect. If you have any information, contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Office at 573-346-2243.  You may remain anonymous.

