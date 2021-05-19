Advertisement

Centene CEO: Missouri Medicaid decision an ‘embarrassment’

By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The CEO of Centene Corp. has called Missouri an “embarrassment” after Republican Gov. Mike Parson and the GOP-controlled Legislature failed to approve funding for voter-approved Medicaid expansion.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Wednesday that Centene chief Michael Neidorff made the comments to Health Payer Specialist, a health industry trade publication. Neidorff says his company is the largest provider of Medicaid in the U.S., and operates in a state that he says “frowns on this business.”

Centene announced last year it was expanding in North Carolina, rather than the St. Louis area, citing concerns about crime in St. Louis.

