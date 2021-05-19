City leaders discuss new ordinance regarding overnight parking for performers at Branson theaters

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Branson’s Board of Alderman members will decide soon whether to change an ordinance allowing performers stay overnight in RVs on theater parking lots. And the ordinance does not limit the amount of time the RV may be parked in the lot.

Bob Nichols a commissioner with the Branson Planning and Zoning commission says theaters have had contracted acts spend the night in the parking lots. And it goes against the current municipal code.

“They did not understand they were not in conformance at the time,” Bob Nichols said.

Nichols said when staff saw an opportunity to create an ordinance bringing guests into agreement.

“So what this ordinance does in effect is it carves out theaters and gives them the exemption to allow overnight accommodations of contracted acts who are performing in the theater,” Nichols said.

Kristy Adams, the Director of Sales and Marketing for the Branson Mansion Theatre, said performers will be greatly impacted by this.

“Many times we will have an artist come in that is at the theatre for an 8 p.m. concert that doesn’t finish until 10 p.m. and then they’re on the road to somewhere else, so they like to stay overnight and get an early start in the morning,” Kristy Adams said.

Adams said some performers will utilize hotels in the area for the rest of the traveling band members.

”The core entertainers will stay on those motor coaches overnight and then start out early in the morning,” Adams said.

She said easy access is a huge reasoning for the desire to stay in their RVs rather than hotels or motels in Branson.

”When an entertainers on property they like to stay secluded, they like to stay private, those are their homes,” Adams said.

She said for many it’s also routine.

”That’s how they travel a lot of days throughout the year and that’s where they wanna stay,” Adams said.

Nichols said the first version of the ordinance placed some limitations on the length of time and amount of RVs allowed in theater lots.

And the new changes allow up to two RVs overnight in a theater parking lot.

”However many times each year that they require that for the natural conduct of their business,” Nichols said.

