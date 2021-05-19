Clean Green Springfield announces new events

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Special disposal opportunities offered through the City’s Clean Green Springfield initiative will happen this weekend with a tire recycling event that will include a second opportunity to recycle mattresses at no cost. Low-cost or no-cost recycling for electronic items continue through the end of May, alongside a variety of volunteer cleanup and beautification events.

Tire and Mattress Toss

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, May 15404 N. Jefferson Ave.

Recycling tires can help harmful chemicals stay out of the earth, water, and air. It can prevent tires from becoming disease-carrying-pest breeding grounds and can keep them from starting fires. When you are ready to get rid of your old tires, make sure they get recycled.

At Saturday’s Tire Toss, Springfield citizens have the opportunity to drop off up to 8 tires per residential household. Tires ONLY will be accepted. Rims must be REMOVED. The city will also continue to accept mattresses on-site during the tire event. Up to two mattresses or one mattress and box springs set of any size will be accepted per residential household at no cost. Recyclable mattresses must be clean, dry and not infested.

Tires and mattresses must be transported to the drop off site at 404 N. Jefferson Avenue. No home pickup option is available.

In case of severe weather, the hours of operation for the May 22 event may change or be postponed. Visit CleanGreenSGF.com and watch the City of Springfield’s social media sites for potential updates, cancellations or early event closure notices.

Electronic Waste Recycling

Computer Recycling Center, 528 N. Prince Lane 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., Monday – Saturday during the month of May

Throughout the month of May, citizens are offered discounted and no-cost disposal opportunities for a variety of electronic items, including television sets, computers and basically anything with a battery or power cord. View a full list of discounted or no-cost disposal items offered through Clean Green Springfield’s partnership with the Computer Recycling Center.

The city is also funding the disposal fees to provide up to 700 residential households no-cost disposal of ONE television (CRT/LED/Plasma/Big Screen/Console/LCD TV). Residents are required to fill out an online registration form for their chance to receive a no-cost TV Disposal Voucher (limited numbers available).

For a full list of discounted items and to register for a no-cost TV disposal voucher, visit www.cleangreensgf.com/ewaste.

Upcoming Clean Green Springfield volunteer opportunities:

Neighborhood Cleanup events:Clean Green Springfield is helping support the neighborhood cleanups hosted annually by Community Partnership of the Ozarks, helping to provide volunteers for a variety of activities during the event.

May 22 - Westside Betterment Neighborhood Cleanup – 7-11 a.m., at Study Alternative Center, 2343 W. Olive Street.

June 5 – Bissett Neighborhood Cleanup – 8 a.m. – noon at Bissett Elementary School, 312 W. Calhoun

One-time street and stream cleanups:Many littered roadway and stream sections are still in need of cleanup! Litter cleanups are great for individuals, families, coworkers, churches and civic groups looking for a fun activity to get outside and help out the community. The city will supply the bags, you tell us when and where to pick them up when filled.

To register for Clean Green Volunteer opportunities, visit www.cleangreenSGF.com.

Clean Green Springfield Progress Report

Despite the rain, the city’s May 15 Mattress Toss event welcomed nearly 110 vehicles to the collection site on Jefferson Street. Approximately 150 mattresses were collected, keeping a large number out of the landfill.

Trash pick-up, stream cleanup and beautification events are continuing during the month of May. As of May 17, 1,320 people have registered to help clean up and green up Springfield.

Individuals, families, businesses and service organizations have mobilized to help remove more than 870 bags of trash from Springfield roadways, trails and streams. More than 11 tons of trash have been collected during the city’s multiple “Point of Pride” cleanup events and various dump site cleanups. More than 50 new people have assisted neighborhoods with their regular spring cleanup activities – adding additional hands for unloading of items, helping with bulky item pickup and other neighborhood needs. In addition, more than 85 organizations/families have signed up to conduct one-time roadway and stream cleanups. Volunteers have also spread more than 130 cubic yards of mulch and planted 155 plants during two beautification events hosted so far.

The city would like to thank the follow sponsors/partners for their continued support of Clean Green Springfield: Community Partnership of the Ozarks, KY3/KSPR/CW; Watershed Committee of the Ozarks; The Hatch Family Foundation; Ozark Greenways; iHeart Radio and James River Basin Partnership.

