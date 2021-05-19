CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for fugitive charged with forgery

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Tawana Nicole Atterberry, 28 (Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police want your help tracking down a Greene County fugitive. Tawana Atterberry is charged with forgery and passing bad checks. KY3/KSPR has previously profiled her as a Crime Stoppers fugitive, but police say the 28-year-old has evaded arrest. Investigators say Atterberry is also accused of assault and stealing.

If you see her, police warn you not to confront her. Call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you don’t have to give your name.

