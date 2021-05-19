FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Scattered afternoon thunderstorms

Showers and thunderstorms will again dominate our weather pattern today. While not everyone will see rain, thicker cloud cover in combination with the showers will keep temperatures cooler. So for this afternoon expect the temperatures to fluctuate as the rain moves in. Areas which see rain will generally have temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. For those who don’t see rain, especially areas out east, the temperatures will be warmer in the mid-70s.

Cooler temps as rain moves in (KYTV)

The general trend for precipitation accumulations will be around a tenth of an inch. A few thunderstorms are forecasted which could dump locally higher amounts. It’s hard to pin point exactly where these thunderstorms will develop.

Scattered showers today (KYTV)

Winds are coming out of the south which means in addition to rain we are also dealing with humidity today.

As for tonight, more showers are expected but slowly we will start to see a shift in the coverage of rain. High pressure is building over the eastern US and will slowly move westward. This will push all of our rain chances west as well.

Westward moving high pressure clearing out the rain (KYTV)

For Thursday, a few showers and thunderstorms developing but because of the building high pressure it will mainly be our western counties who see rain. As a result I expect temperatures Thursday to be a bit warmer in the mid-70s.

Friday there is a chance for rain early but we dry out during the day with partly cloudy skies and temperatures jumping to 80.

This weekend looks fantastic. Temperatures are warm in the 80s with the sun clearing out the clouds. A few more chances for rain exists by the middle of next week.