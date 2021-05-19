Advertisement

Jury convicts man for 2 random shootings near Willard, Mo. trail

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A jury convicted a man wanted in a random shooting of a bicyclist and walker in Greene County in June of 2019.

Defendant Kwaim Stenson faced assault charges for the shootings near Willard.

Defendant Kwaim Stenson chose not to testify. And the defense did not have witnesses on his behalf, something Stenson was not happy about, but he couldn’t give any potential witness names. His attorneys argued officers illegally detained and searched Stenson, but the judge denied the attempt to throw out evidence.

In closing arguments, the state pointed to surveillance video showing Stenson’s car following seconds behind the bicyclist and the glass from Stenson’s car mirror found at that scene. All three victims described an older model, white four-door car. When Stenson was stopped in Fair Play, an hour after the first shooting, investigators say he admitted he was coming from Greene County. Officers found ammunition in his car and spent shell casings on the floor that matched those at the two shooting scenes. They found a loaded handgun under the seat with four rounds left and gunshot residue on Stenson’s hands, although he was a convicted felon who should not have had a gun.

The defense argued none of the victims could positively identify Stenson and police never showed a lineup. One of the victims said the shooter was wearing a dark-colored shirt. Police arrested him wearing a white, plaid shirt.

The prosecution claims Stenson made the choice to commit these crimes, while the defense argues there’s not enough proof that it was him.

“A choice to get into his white four-door Oldsmobile and drive through Greene County, stalking and shooting random citizens who he encountered along the way,” said Joshua Harrel, Assistant Greene County Prosecuting Attorney. “This was a heinous, senseless and a wicked choice.”

“The state’s evidence falls short of proving, beyond a reasonable doubt, that Mr. Stenson ever had that Glock pistol in his hand and that he was the shooter involved in these incidents,” said David Smith, Defense Attorney.

Stenson spoke out of turn, making comments throughout the trial, even during the state’s closing argument. The judge warned him.

